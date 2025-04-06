Meghan Markle’s Polo Snub Allegedly Caused Royal Ruckus

In yet another episode of the long-running soap opera, “Meghan vs. The Commoners,” the Duchess of Sussex has found herself at the center of what the Daily Mail delicately describes as the “massive falling out” between Prince Harry and the CEO of his AIDS charity, Sophie Chandauka.

Harry quit the charity last week after Chandauka accused him of bullying and harassment “at scale.”

While much attention has focused on a video clip of Meghan Markle ordering Chandauka to move at a polo ceremony, the Daily Mail now reveals that Markle allegedly snubbed Chandauka on arrival at the match as well.

The Mail says that Markle RSVP’d “no” to the charity polo match only to turn up last-minute with a film crew, Serena Williams, and a notable lack of royal charm.

According to the Mail, Chandauka greeted Markle warmly, receiving what one source called a “perfunctory ‘hi’” in return before the Duchess vanished into a marquee to sip champagne with Williams.

Chandauka had hoped to introduce Markle to donors and guests but was reportedly rebuffed.

The Mail reports that staff were “scrambling” to find champagne for Markle, with both Sentebale and Archewell teams roped into bubbly-fetching duty. One source put it bluntly: “She went off to the tent. Sophie found it rude.”

Things went downhill from there faster than Markle’s approval rating. Markle later texted Chandauka—the content remains unknown—and the reply was icy enough to send Harry into a tailspin. One source told the Mail, “Above all else, it was the way she says Meghan snubbed her on arrival that was the reason she wouldn’t issue some kind of supporting statement.

“Meghan then sent something to Sophie, and Sophie responded, and, after that, she [Sophie] was persona non grata,” the source said. “Harry sided with Meghan—he always does as he is dazzled by her. In his eyes, she can do no wrong, even when it comes to behaving like that at a charity event. He was raging all day about it.

“Any time Meghan is spoken of badly, he gets the hump,” the source added.

The Daily Beast has contacted Harry’s team for comment.

A source in Markle’s camp told the Daily Mail that the Duchess is clearly heard “politely offering assistance” in the trophy footage, telling Chandauka: “Do you want to come over here?”

The sources added that the incident was “weaponized as a negative attack.”

Royal wedding anniversary

On April 9, 2025, King Charles III and Queen Camilla will mark their 20th wedding anniversary—a milestone that once seemed improbable amid the turbulence that defined the early years of their relationship. Scrutiny and sorrow shadowed their path to matrimony following the untimely death of Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1997.

For years, Camilla was cast as the interloper in a royal tragedy, enduring relentless public and press hostility. Yet over time, through quiet resilience, steadfast devotion, and not a little cany media management, she transformed into a respected and essential figure within the royal household.

Their wedding in 2005, conducted in a modest civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall followed by a blessing at St George’s Chapel, was a far cry from traditional royal fanfare. Yet it marked a turning point in royal history—a union rooted not in political alliance but enduring affection.

The defining moment in Camilla’s acceptance came in February 2022, when the late Queen Elizabeth II, in her Platinum Jubilee message, expressed her “sincere wish” that Camilla be known as Queen Consort upon Charles’s accession. With those words, Her Majesty bestowed upon Camilla the ultimate seal of approval—changing public perception and sealing her place in history.

In the past year, that bond has proven more vital than ever. King Charles’s cancer diagnosis in early 2024 shook the nation, and throughout his treatment, Camilla has been a tireless source of strength and comfort. Those close to the royal household speak of her gentle insistence that he slow down, take rest, and not overextend himself during recovery. It is widely believed that without Camilla’s presence, the King’s spirit and steadfastness might have faltered.

Now, as they prepare for a state visit to Italy to coincide with their anniversary, the monarchy finds itself not only enduring but evolving—anchored in a partnership once considered impossible. Few today would question that Camilla has been instrumental in sustaining both the king’s health and his reign. From scandal to sovereignty, her journey has been one of remarkable transformation, and her role in Charles’s life—both personal and public—is now viewed not as a footnote but as a foundation.