Meghan McCain ‘Horrified’ by Jon Stewart Going ‘Woke’

Meghan McCain is an expert on stirring up trouble with late-night talk show hosts. Just recently, she called the time she got into an argument with Seth Meyers about Israel “one of the worst experiences” of her life. And she was at it again on her podcast this week, taking potshots at an old rival, former Daily Show host Jon Stewart, who it was announced this week will be returning to his old gig through the 2024 election (if only once a week).

“I’m the first person to say that when I was a teenager in my formative years, I loved The Daily Show,” McCain began on this week’s episode of her podcast, Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat. “I thought it was so funny. I loved Jon Stewart.”

“I grew up, I became an adult, I had kids, and I watched his Apple show,” McCain continued, referring to The Problem With Jon Stewart. “I was horrified at the sort of creature he has morphed into.”

On his Apple TV+ show, Stewart played things considerably more straight-ahead than he did on The Daily Show, but it may be the case that McCain’s politics have evolved while his have stayed essentially consistent.

“I found him to be the most woke” on Problem, McCain elaborated. “I didn’t recognize the Jon that I grew up loving. I hope I see the original OG Jon Stewart,” this year, she said before adding, “I’m not going to hold my breath.”