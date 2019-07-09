Meghan McCain: I Don’t Think Alan Dershowitz Should Be on TV After Epstein Arrest

You know, when Meghan McCain’s right, she’s right.

During Tuesday’s broadcast of late-morning chat-fest The View, the conservative co-host took aim at Harvard law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz over the recent indictment of billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein on sex-trafficking charges.

Dershowitz, who has served as one of Epstein’s high-profile lawyers over the years, has been accused by one woman of being involved in Epstein’s sex-trafficking ring. The woman, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, alleges that she was underage and held as a sex slave by Epstein and loaned out to Dershowitz. The famed attorney has vigorously denied the allegations.

Discussing the latest developments in the Epstein case on Tuesday, the View hosts noted that a number of prominent men could find themselves caught up in sordid details, notably Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump. After they all criticized current Labor Secretary Alex Acosta for giving Epstein a sweetheart plea deal more than a decade ago, McCain brought up Dershowitz.

“I also don’t think that people like Alan Dershowitz should be on TV right now while they’re being accused of being involved,” she declared. “A lot of people have a lot to answer for.”

Dershowitz, meanwhile, has been a mainstay on Fox News over the past few months, largely as a critical voice of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. Despite appearing dozens of times on the conservative-leaning network following last November’s revelation that Epstein’s lawyers—including Dershowitz— pressured Acosta to cut a plea deal, the celebrity attorney hasn’t once been asked about his pedophile client.

Following Epstein's arrest over the weekend, Dershowitz was scheduled to appear on Fox News’ Hannity on Monday night. He did not, however, show up on the broadcast.

The lawyer, who said he would “wait to see what the evidence is” immediately following Epstein’s arrest, did call into Joe Piscopo’s radio show on Tuesday morning to discuss the charges.

“The indictment itself is fairly bare-bones,” Dershowitz told Piscopo. “From my point of view, the important thing is that it doesn’t mention me.”

He went on to deny the allegations made by Roberts while claiming that his passionate defense of Trump on “constitutional grounds” is why he’s being accused of taking part in Epstein’s underage sex ring.