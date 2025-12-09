Ex-Fox News host Megyn Kelly has recycled the insult Donald Trump leveled at her in an attempt to criticize Jimmy Kimmel’s wife.

The right-wing broadcaster blasted Kimmel’s wife, Molly McNearney, who made a keynote speech at the Women in Entertainment breakfast, on The Megyn Kelly Show.

In her speech, McNearney spoke about Kimmel’s show being taken off the air in September after criticism from conservatives and pressure from Trump administration officials over the host’s joke about the MAGA reaction to the death of right-wing broadcaster Charlie Kirk.

Molly McNearney and Jimmy Kimmel attend the Women in Entertainment Gala at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Dec. 3 in Beverly Hills, California. Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images

McNearney said she “naively” assumed the First Amendment included freedom of speech, “until September 16, 2025.”

“It’s something I took for granted,” McNearney said, adding, “Something I thought I’d always have, like my period. Did you guys know that those just stop?”

She continued, “Your period stops. And it turns out your freedom in this country can too.”

Megyn Kelly with guest Walter Kirn on The Megyn Kelly Show. Screengrab

McNearney is the co-head writer and executive producer of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and created his famous Mean Tweets segment.

Joined on her show by conservative author Walter Kirn, Kelly played the clip of McNearney’s speech and claimed the writer was “on a tear.”

“She’s in front of women,” Kelly said. “So we have to talk about bleeding out of our wherevers, because that’s what defines us. OK, we got it.”

Kelly then repurposed an insult Trump made against her, weaponizing it against McNearney.

“Didn’t President Trump take a whole lot of s–-t for making that point?” Kelly said. “Only you get honored if you say it as a leftist, if it’s all about your period and you’re on the left, it’s great. You get an award.”

Kelly was referring to a notorious incident in 2015, when she was still on Fox News, involving Trump.

Molly McNearney and Jimmy Kimmel. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

During a presidential debate, Kelly pressed Trump about previously calling women “fat pigs, dogs, slobs,” and “disgusting animals.”

Trump said Kelly’s questions were “ridiculous” and “off-base,” later telling Don Lemon on CNN, “You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes. Blood coming out of her wherever.”

Trump refused to apologize for the comment and insisted the bleeding reference was not about menstruation.

Megyn Kelly. Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

“I have nothing against Megyn Kelly,” he said at the time. “She asked me a very, very nasty question.”

He insisted “only a deviant would think of what people said” regarding his comments, and said “I was referring to nose, ears... What it means is that a person is angry, very angry. She was very angry.” McNearney also spoke about the personal impact of Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr intervening to get Kimmel taken off air during her keynote speech.

“I watched a show, co-workers, friends, and the man I love be put on ‘indefinite suspension’ after our thin-skinned president asked for his removal and his FCC chair publicly threatened the company we work for,” she said. “It is a fragile time for freedom.”

This week, comedian Bill Maher claimed Kimmel and McNearney are frustrated with him after he attacked McNearney for revealing that she had lost relationships with family members who voted for Trump.

“I was as kid-gloved as I could,” Maher said on the Dec. 7 episode of his Club Random Podcast, while reflecting on his previous slamming of McNearney for giving her relatives an “ultimatum” on his talk show, Real Time With Bill Maher. “And I see they’re mad at me.”