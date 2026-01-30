Megyn Kelly Scrambles to Excuse Trump Target’s Arrest

Megyn Kelly rushed to defend the arrest of her longtime rival after he was taken into custody for reporting on an anti-ICE protest at a Minnesota church.

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Friday that she had ordered the arrest of 59-year-old former CNN anchor Don Lemon. He was detained by federal agents in Los Angeles overnight “in connection with the coordinated attack on Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota,” she wrote on X.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said she had ordered Don Lemon's arrest. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Lemon, who now hosts his own show on YouTube, has insisted he was present for the Jan. 18 protest only to cover it as a reporter. The protest unfolded during a Sunday service at the church after demonstrators accused a pastor there of working for ICE.

Lemon’s arrest follows an appeals court ruling last week that upheld a magistrate judge’s decision rejecting federal charges against the former CNN anchor, with his attorney arguing that he was protected by the First Amendment. The Trump administration has accused those who entered the church of disrupting worship.

Lemon had been interviewing one of the protesters before the group entered the church. The Don Lemon Show

Former Fox News star Kelly joined a chorus of other MAGA-aligned voices to celebrate news of Lemon’s arrest. She has long been a vocal critic of Lemon, who was fired from CNN in 2023 after Variety reported on allegations of misogyny and “diva-like behavior” behind the scenes.

“Don Lemon CRIMINALLY charged - we can report it is at least one FELONY charge per a source familiar with the matter,” Kelly wrote on X.

Don Lemon was detained by federal agents overnight, two weeks after he covered an anti-ICE protest. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

“For those saying this is criminalizing journalism, journalists don’t get a pass when breaking the law just bc they have a mic,” the SiriusXM radio host added in a separate post. “If I accompanied ppl storming an abortion clinic harassing/scaring/’traumatizing’ the crying women while saying ‘But I’m a reporter!’ I would absolutely have been charged under any Dem admin.”

Lemon had been interviewing one of the protesters before the group entered the church, and he later filmed inside the building as they chanted “ICE out.” The incident has led to multiple arrests. MAGA activists had previously urged the Department of Justice and the FBI to prosecute Lemon.

His attorney, Abbe Lowell, said in a statement on Friday that his client “was taken into custody by federal agents last night in Los Angeles, where he was covering the Grammy awards.” Lemon is scheduled to appear in a federal court in Los Angeles on Friday morning.

Prominent MAGA figures applauded the Trump administration for the arrest.

The MAGA Voice X account wrote: “DON LEMON IS A L0SER. GOOD RIDDANCE.”

Right-wing personality Will Chamberlain said the news was “absolutely amazing” while MAGA voice Matt Walsh said it was “great news.”

“The case against Don Lemon is airtight. He filmed himself committing felonies. I pray that he is sent to prison and his life is permanently ruined, as he deserves,” Walsh wrote.

MAGA podcast host Tim Pool wrote: “WE GOTEM BOYS.”

When life gives you lemons... ⛓️ pic.twitter.com/wxry0fudOj — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 30, 2026

Prominent MAGA voice Gunther Eagleman was also delighted by the news, writing: “LOL! Happy Don Lemon is in custody Friday!”

MAGA social media guru Alex Bruesewitz accused Lemon of helping lead a “mob” inside the church “to intimidate and harass worshipers.”

“That cannot be allowed. I would like to thank the Trump Administration for standing up for Christians,” Bruesewitz wrote.

The Wall Street Mav X account described Lemon as “a sick criminal” and accused him of celebrating “traumatizing families by ambushing their church service and blocking parents from getting to their kids.”

Don Lemon is a sick criminal. He celebrated traumatizing families by ambushing their church service and blocking parents from getting to their kids.



“It is traumatic and uncomfortable for the people here, but that’s what protesting is about.”pic.twitter.com/jCoSoE4Dyu https://t.co/ub8oCZdQdb — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) January 30, 2026

“LMFAO! Couldn’t happen to a more deserving faux ‘journalist’ who helped terrorize women and children. TIME TO PROSECUTE!” wrote MAGA commentator Eric Daugherty.

Lowell defended his client in his statement, saying that Lemon “has been a journalist for 30 years, and his constitutionally protected work in Minneapolis was no different than what he has always done.”

The attorney added: “This unprecedented attack on the First Amendment and transparent attempt to distract attention from the many crises facing this administration will not stand. Don will fight these charges vigorously and thoroughly in court.”