Megyn Kelly Trashes Blake Lively as They Walk Same Red Carpet

Megyn Kelly ripped into Blake Lively, calling the actress’ inclusion Time magazine’s list of the top 100 “Most Influential People” of the year a “ridiculous joke.”

The right-wing political commentator spoke to the Daily Mail on the red carpet at Thursday’s lavish gala in New York’s Lincoln Center.

“She shouldn’t be here,” Kelly, who was also on the prestigious list, raged. “She has no influence over anything.”

She then accused the actress of launching a “fake #MeToo allegation” against her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni. “And she’s lived to regret doing it, because virtually every allegation she has made has fallen apart,” the former Fox News star said.

Kelly previously accused Fox News chief Roger Ailes of sexual harassment when she was a rising star at the network. More than more than 20 women spoke out against Ailes and he was forced to resign in July 2016. He died a year later.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the 2025 TIME100 Gala at the Lincoln Center. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Since December, Lively and Baldoni have been in a multi-million dollar legal battle over her bombshell sexual harassment allegations against him.

“So for her to be honored for doing that, to try to ruin a man over absolutely nothing, is a scandal,” Kelly added.

Kelly said Time’s Lively nod was a crass publicity stunt. “Obviously,” she said, Time is “looking for big stars to come here and generate pages on their magazines, but that was very wrong,” adding that she would be making no special effort to avoid the actress at the bash.

“I have a feeling she’s going to be avoiding me,” Kelly quipped of the Gossip Girl alum, who was at the gala with her mother and husband, Ryan Reynolds.

Sherrilyn Ifill, an influencial lawyer and former president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, wrote the blurb that went alongside Lively’s entry on the prestigious list.

Ifill commended the actress’s philanthropy and “curiosity,” but glaringly failed to mention her ongoing legal drama.

Baldoni, meanwhile, responded to Lively’s complaint by suing both Reynolds and his wife for $400 million, claiming they were trying to destroy his career.

The couple are seeking a dismissal of that lawsuit before it is scheduled to go to trial in May 2026.