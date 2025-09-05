Two bitter opponents locked horns over Israel and the Palestinian territories as a live TV Piers Morgan show dissolved into a shouting slug fest and swearing.

Ex-MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan told former Israeli military spokesman Jonathan Conricus to “f—- off” before calling him a “genocidal war criminal.”

Conricus returned fire with some name-calling of his own, repeatedly referring to his rival as “Little Mehdi,” on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

The argument raged over the conduct of Israel’s military in Gaza, and the alleged assassination of Hamas spokesperson Abu Obaida, whom the Israel Defense Forces claimed to have killed in a strike amid Israel’s offensive aiming to conquer Gaza City.

Hasan hit out at the IDF, calling it, “The most immoral military right now in the world that Jonathan has come to defend—they’re bombing hospitals in front of our eyes.”

Conricus clapped back, “It’s various levels of ridiculous. Listen, Mehdi, there’s been a job opening; Israel finally got rid of Abu Obaida, a very prolific and well-to-do Hamas spokesperson.”

A woman walks past a wall poster depicting Abu Obaida, the spokesman for the armed wing of the Palestinian Hamas movement. Joseph Eid/AFP via Getty Images

“Oh, f— off,” Mehdi interjected. “You’re a racist, genocidal war criminal. You support war criminals. You’re trying to put a target on me? You keep saying I’m Hamas, and you support killing Hamas, so do you want to kill me?”

Cue the shouting match, as the pair proceeded to talk over one another in an animated two-way tirade, neither seeming to listen to a word the other was saying.

Morgan, reduced to a mere bystander, tried to rein in the quarreling pair to no avail.

Smoke rises from Gaza, as seen from the Israeli side of the border. Shir Torem/REUTERS

In a statement on Sept. 4, IDF spokesperson Effie Defrin said, “Last week, the IDF and the ISA struck and eliminated the spokesman of the military wing and head of the propaganda apparatus of the Hamas terrorist organization, Hudahaifa Kahlout, who called himself Abu Obaida.”