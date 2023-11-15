Get Ahead of Holiday Gifting With Mejuri’s Sitewide Black Friday Sale

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’ll be scouring the Internet for the best jewelry sales for Black Friday 2023, Mejuri has announced a generous discount (plus a lengthy window of opportunity to take advantage) that you won’t want to miss.

The beloved jewelry brand kicked off its Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale early this year. Shoppers on Mejuri’s email list or who have recently downloaded Mejuri’s app will have access to its members-only sale from now through Nov. 19. This exclusive span of discounted days will grant shoppers 20 percent off purchases of $150 USD or more. When the clock strikes midnight on Nov. 20, the Black Friday sale will be made public—no membership required!

Mejuri was co-founded by CEO and third-generation jeweler Noura Sakkijha in 2015 with the hope that women would be inspired to treat themselves to the stunning pieces of jewelry that were once exclusively marketed to men as special-occasion gift purchases. Now a celebrity-loved label (Ariana Grande, Oprah, and Margot Robbie are just a few of its A-list fans) and a brand proud to give back via The Mejuri Empowerment Fund, Mejuri has cemented itself an authority in its category. Prices range from under $150 to over $500.

So, what should you shop? Bestsellers include everyday hoops, personalized jewelry, stackable rings, diamond-adorned accessories, and, yes, even pieces for men. The Pavé Diamond Huggie Hoops are a personal favorite if you’re on the hunt for a practical splurge (they’re a great everyday staple), but if you’re looking to spend the bare minimum, we’d recommend creating a stack of its rings. Scroll through below for more ideas!

Pavé Diamond Bold Huggie Hoops Down From $548 A glam take on a classic. Buy At Mejuri $ 438 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Baby Box Chain Necklace Down From $198 Everyone needs a simple gold chain in their lineup. Buy At Mejuri $ 158 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Small Heart Signet Ring Down From $398 For those who want to wear their heart on their sleeve hand. Buy At Mejuri $ 318 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Letter Necklace Down From $248 The perfect gift for the jewelry lover on your list. Buy At Mejuri $ 198 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Curb Chain Bracelet Down From $198 A great unisex bracelet for layering. Buy At Mejuri $ 158 Free Shipping | Free Returns

