Get Ahead of Holiday Gifting With Mejuri’s Sitewide Cyber Sale

BLACK FRIDAY 2024

The Oprah and Margot Robbie-approved jewelry brand rarely goes on sale.

If you’ll be scouring the Internet for the best jewelry sales for Black Friday 2024, Mejuri has announced a generous discount (plus a lengthy window of opportunity to take advantage) that you won’t want to miss. The beloved jewelry brand kicked off its Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale, so shoppers can get a jump start on their holiday shopping. Right now, score 25 percent off sitewide when you spend $150 or more—no code required.

Mejuri was co-founded by CEO and third-generation jeweler Noura Sakkijha in 2015 with the hope that women would be inspired to treat themselves to the stunning pieces of jewelry that were once exclusively marketed to men as special-occasion gift purchases. Now a celebrity-loved label (Ariana Grande, Oprah, and Margot Robbie are just a few of its A-list fans) and a brand proud to give back via The Mejuri Empowerment Fund, Mejuri has cemented itself an authority in its category. Prices range from under $150 to over $500.

So, what should you shop? Bestsellers include everyday hoops, personalized jewelry, stackable rings, diamond-adorned accessories, and, yes, even pieces for men. The Pavé Diamond Huggie Hoops are a personal favorite if you’re on the hunt for a practical splurge (they’re a great everyday staple), but if you’re looking to spend the bare minimum, we’d recommend creating a stack of its rings. Scroll through below for more ideas!

Pavé Diamond Bold Huggie Hoops
Down From $548
A glam take on a classic.
Buy At Mejuri

Free Returns | Free Shipping

Baby Box Chain Necklace
Down From $198
Everyone needs a simple gold chain in their lineup.
Buy At Mejuri

Free Returns | Free Shipping

Small Heart Signet Ring
Down From $398
For those who want to wear their heart on their sleeve (and hand).
Buy At Mejuri

Free Returns | Free Shipping

Letter Necklace
Down From $248

The perfect gift for the jewelry lover on your list.

Buy At Mejuri$198

Free Returns | Free Shipping

Curb Chain Bracelet
Down From $198
A great unisex bracelet for layering.
Buy At Mejuri

Free Returns | Free Shipping

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

