Melania Has a Message for Her Haters and Those Who Call Trump ‘Fascist’

'They Know What They Did'

Melania Trump said Tuesday that she wishes those who have wronged her “all the best” and insisted that her husband is “not Hitler.”

During a sympathetic sit-down on Fox & Friends, co-host Brian Kilmeade asked the former first lady how it felt to write about people who “stabbed you in the back and let you down” in her memoir, Melania.

“It’s important that people hear my story because it’s a lot of misinformation and a lot of mistruths out there,” Trump replied. “I wish the best to all these people… They need to heal, actually, they need to heal. I wish them all the best.”

A flattering Kilmeade praised her apparent resolve: “That’s big of you, because a lot of people would be angry.”

Trump retorted that it’s her haters who have to live with themselves: “It’s betrayal, but they showed the world who they are, they need to go to sleep every night and they know what they did.”

She then alluded to her former senior adviser Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who published a tell-all book weeks before the 2020 election about her souring relationship with Trump and her husband, former president Donald Trump.

The book includes quotes taken from secretly recorded phone calls with the former first lady.

Wolkoff released some of the recordings, including audio where Trump expressed frustration with the blowback from her husband’s policy of separating migrant families and complained about having to handle Christmas duties at the White House. “Who gives a f–-- about the Christmas stuff and decorations?” an exasperated Trump asked in one recording.

“To tape a first lady of the United States on phone calls and release them to the public and edit those phone calls, it’s a disgrace,” she told Fox & Friends. “It should never happen to anybody. It never happened in history.”

When the supportive Fox & Friends gang asked Trump how she felt about a recent spate of allegations by former officials that her husband is a fascist—“they’re calling your husband a second Hitler,” co-host Lawrence Jones said—she quickly rejected them.

“It’s terrible,” Trump said. “He’s not Hitler and all of his supporters, they’re standing behind him because they want to see [the] country [be] successful.”

According to her memoir, Melania Trump’s Slovenian family was directly impacted by World War II. She writes that her mother was born in 1945 in Austria because her family had been displaced from their hometown, Raka. Her father, meanwhile, was born in Radeče during the German occupation of Slovene Lands.