Melania Makes Bizarre Fashion Choice in the Dark Departing Air Force One

Melania Trump made the peculiar choice to wear sunglasses in the dark as she traveled back to Washington, D.C.

The former model, 55, appeared to take her husband’s joshing seriously, after Donald Trump joked that there was a “movie star” on board Air Force One on Monday evening as they flew from Florida to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

Melania, who used Presidents Day to plug her movie, emerged from the aircraft at the strip before making her way to Marine One for her onward journey. She stepped out alongside her 79-year-old husband, wearing a long coat, leather gloves, long boots and sunglasses—a peculiar choice given that it was pitch-black outside.

The pair walk across the South Lawn of the White House after arriving on Marine One. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

She zipped down the stairs with her husband trailing behind her, then made a beeline for the presidential helicopter with him lagging in tow.

On the White House grounds, the glasses were still on. It is unclear if Melania removed them for the journey on Marine One, but pictures from official photographers show the first lady inside the helicopter, peeking out of the window, shades and all.

The pair had spent Valentine’s weekend at Mar-a-Lago, a regular weekend retreat for the president. While speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump was asked whether he’d had any plans with the first lady on the special day, but managed to evade the question.

Trump, who has been married to Melania for more than 20 years, was also asked if he’d bought her any flowers.

“I better not tell you that, goodbye everybody,” Trump replied, laughing awkwardly. “That’s the toughest question.”

He then randomly began plugging her movie, despite not being asked about it. Of Melania he said, “I’m proud of the fact that her movie is so successful. It’s a tremendous hit, and she does a good job.”

"Melania" has only managed to recoup around a fifth of its total budget at the box office. raig Hudson/Variety via Getty Images

“She does some very consequential work. I think you’re going to see in the end that she’s going to go down as one of the truly great first ladies when you see what she’s doing with Russia, Ukraine, and so many of the other things she’s doing. She’s done a good job,” the president added. “She works very hard.”

Trump’s claim that Melania has been successful is not exactly truthful. The documentary, which opened at the box office surprisingly well, suffered a huge decline in sales in its third week.