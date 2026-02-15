Trump Busts Out Cringe Valentine’s Dance as Melania Tries to Hide

The president did a solo Valentine’s Day jig at Mar-a-Lago while the first lady stood far back from her husband.

During a dinner at Mar-a-Lago on Feb. 14, 79-year-old Donald Trump appeared to show more love to the onstage band than his wife, Melania. He shimmied to the live band’s rendition of Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” while onlookers watched and laughed. The first lady, 55, was notably nowhere near the president; Trump stood alone as he danced.

The moment was captured on a guest’s Instagram story and reshared to X, where one of the president’s fans praised him for treating “Valentine’s Day dinner like it’s a campaign rally.”

A photo posted to Instagram from a Mar-a-Lago on Valentine's Day dinner with President Trump and Melania. Screenshot/Mikaella Nikolaou/Instagram

A photo posted to Instagram from Mar-a-Lago on Valentine's Day shows the president engaged in a conversation with his wife. Screenshot/Mikaella Nikolaou/x

In other videos and photos posted to that Instagram account, Trump and Melania can be seen seated at the same table and engaged in conversation as the band played and people milled about the gathering.

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

The first lady is rarely seen at the president’s private club. Before the couple was spotted dining next to each other at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday, they also spent Friday traveling together to Fort Bragg, in North Carolina.

There, Trump busted out more dance moves as Melania stood off to the side and clapped. Then, the first lady delivered a hard-to-parse holiday message. “To our great armed forces of the United States stationed all over the world, I have a nostalgia-filled message: Happy Valentine’s Day,” she said.

The president was a dancing machine for Valentine's weekend, seen here dancing in front of Melania on February 13. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The MAGA scene on Saturday stood in stark contrast to what Mar-a-Lago looked like on Feb. 10.

While Trump and his allies deemed Bad Bunny’s predominantly Spanish-speaking Super Bowl performance un-American, the property hosted a Hispanic Prosperity Gala, put on by conservative Latino organizations.

The event apparently featured an AI‑generated video of Trump happily dancing with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping to “Los Comunistas Donde Están.”

The event came days Trump's discerning remarks over Bad Bunny's performance. Screenshot//Screenshot/Instagram

Trump had a busy Valentine’s Day, finding the time to get his groove on in Mar-a-Lago and getting involved in social media spats. In the morning, the president shot off a nearly 500-word rant about comedian Bill Maher and their infamous dinner together last year.

“He came into the famed Oval Office much different than I thought he would be,” the president wrote of Maher. “He was extremely nervous, had ZERO confidence in himself and, to soothe his nerves, immediately, within seconds, asked for a ‘Vodka Tonic.’ He said to me, ‘I’ve never felt like this before, I’m actually scared.’”

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit the Fort Bragg U.S. Army base on February 13, 2026. Nathan Howard/Getty Images

The president went on to say that Maher was “very boring” and “ANTI TRUMP.” He said their meeting was a “total waste of time.”

Meanwhile, the official White House X account’s Valentine’s Day post, which featured the president and first lady, was overrun by replies about Jeffrey Epstein.

Jeffrey Epstein's inner circle was made up of some of the richest and most powerful men in the world—including Donald Trump. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images