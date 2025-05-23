Melania Quotes Iconic U.S. Motto in Rare Statement After D.C. Shootings

First Lady Melania Trump quoted a motto officially adopted by the U.S. Congress in 1782 in a statement following the deaths of two Israeli embassy workers in Washington, D.C.

Embassy staffers Sarah Milgrim and Yaron Lischinsky were shot and killed outside the Capital Jewish Museum after attending an event on humanitarian aid efforts for Gaza.

The shooting has rocked D.C., with President Donald Trump being among the first to react early Thursday. Melania followed suit Thursday afternoon, quoting the Latin phrase, “E Pluribus Unum.” The phrase, Melania followed, translates to “Out of many, one.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“E Pluribus Unum” was a traditional motto of the United States before it was replaced by “In God We Trust” in 1956. It was suggested by a committee on July 4, 1776, the day the Declaration of Independence was signed. The Latin motto is on the U.S dollar bill and features on the front of the Great Seal of United States. It was officially adopted along with the Great Seal by U.S. congress years later in 1782.

First lady Melania Trump has made a tribute to shooting victims on social media. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Her message continued: “At the core of the United States Constitution are the principles of tolerance, unity, and religious freedom. Today, I urge Americans to reflect on our identity and our collective future. We must remain steadfast in our commitment to upholding the dignity of every individual.”

The first lady added, “The tragic murders of Sarah Lynn Milgrim and Yaron Lischinsky in our nation’s capital serve as a stark reminder of the need for moral clarity and firm action. Let us come together in both grief and determination to confront hatred and to uphold the ideals that define our nation. We Are One.”

Elias Rodriguez, 31, faces two counts of first-degree murder after the shooting. He has also been charged with murder of foreign officials, causing the death of a person by using a firearm and discharge of a firearm during a violent crime.

Lischinsky, 30, and Milgrim, 26, had met in late 2023 at the embassy and were expected to get engaged in Israel in a matter of days, authorities said.

Melania is famously camera shy and has spent less than two weeks at the White House since her husband’s second inauguration. However, this week the first lady spoke at the White House Rose Garden to support the support the passage of the “TAKE IT DOWN” bill, designed to combat revenge porn, including the use of AI-generated deep fakes.

On Wednesday Melania also spoke the Senate Spouses Luncheon at the National Gallery of Art to highlight her BE BEST platform and reaffirmed her commitment to the Fostering the Future initiative, designed to improve the lives of children.