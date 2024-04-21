Melania Trump Is Now Selling $245 Mother’s Day Necklaces

Melania Trump unveiled a $245 customizable Mother’s Day necklace Sunday, exactly three weeks before the May 12 holiday—and just as the Trumps face more hefty court fees as they head into the second week of Donald’s historic criminal trial.

The “Her Love & Gratitude” necklace went up for sale on the former first lady’s website Sunday morning. It’s a gold flower pendant with three petals and the option to engrave names, initials, or significant dates, according to the website.

“Being a mother is one of the most important roles in life. For this Mother’s Day, I have designed the ‘Her Love & Gratitude’ necklace to express immense gratitude and honor all mothers,” Melania said in a statement reported by The Hill on Sunday.

The intent to “honor all mothers” is nice. But with the $245 purchase, buyers inevitably honor Melania herself, since the back bears her engraved signature. That also happens to be the one part of the item that’s decidedly not customizable.

The jewelry launch came just one day before opening statements are set to begin in Donald Trump’s historic criminal trial over alleged falsified business records related to hush-money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. Earlier this week, The New York Times reported that Melania privately trashed the trial as a “disgrace” that would hinder Trump’s reelection effort, an attitude in stark contrast to her initial fury over the affair when the news broke in 2018.

The Trump campaign is famously strapped for cash heading into the last lap of the campaign season, bumbling along with a little more than half of the net campaign funds that the Biden camp holds. Since being hit with fines and ordered to post multi-million dollar bonds in other cases, Trump has hawked various oddities ranging from the sacred, with $60 Trump-endorsed Bibles, to the secular, with $499 self-branded high-tops.

This is the first time that Melania, who kept a low profile during jury selection this week, has entered the desperate cash-grab arena.