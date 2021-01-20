CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Melania Trump Made an Aide Write Her Goodbye Notes to Staff, Says Report
PERSONAL TOUCH
Read it at CNN
As her notorious green jacket foretold, she really doesn’t care. First lady Melania Trump reportedly couldn’t summon up the energy to write her own goodbye notes to her staff. According to a report from CNN, she instead made an unnamed “lower-level East Wing staffer” write the notes “in her voice,” and then she signed them herself. Sources close to Melania told CNN she has totally “checked out” of her role and that she “just wants to go home,” and is “not sad to be leaving” the White House. Around 80 staff received the impersonal notes, according to CNN, and they initially assumed that she had written them herself. Melania was seen leaving the White House with her husband early Wednesday morning.