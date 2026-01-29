The eagle-eyed Melania Trump has noticed that her husband has been getting a lot of “pushback” as she promotes her new documentary.

The first lady appeared on Fox Business on Thursday morning on the eve of the worldwide theatrical release of Melania, which follows the 55-year-old during the 20 days leading up to Donald Trump’s second inauguration last January.

After Fox’s Maria Bartiromo suggested that Trump’s wife has “fans on both sides of the aisle,” she asked Melania how the 79-year-old president could act as a “unifier” for the country.

The first lady has spent the week promoting her documentary “Melania,” including an appearance at the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday to ring the opening bell. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

“I give him my advice, and we talk about that, and we can see that the country is divided and it’s very hard,” Melania said. “No matter what he says, they don’t like to listen. And, you know, what’s going on in our country now, I feel that there’s a lot of pushback, and I hope it stops.”

“I think he’s doing a fantastic job. He’s had great success, and he is a unifier,” she added. “He’s positive-thinking, forward-thinking. He wants to put this country in order so that everybody can live here freely, not in danger. He would like to have a country where all of the people can walk down the street and not be harassed or murdered, or women raped.”

The first lady’s promotional blitz for her documentary comes as Trump is facing intense backlash over the killings of two U.S. citizens by federal immigration agents on the streets of Minneapolis, among a laundry list of controversies.

Senior members of the Trump administration have attempted to portray mother-of-three Renee Good and ICU nurse Alex Pretti as “domestic terrorists” who were trying to harm federal agents, despite video evidence in both cases apparently contradicting those claims.

Donald Trump desperately tried to claim that tickets for “Melania” are “Selling out, FAST!” Eric Lee/Getty Images

Trump, the first lady, and a host of Z-list celebrities will to try to put those controversies aside at the national premiere of Melania at the MAGA-fied Kennedy Center on Thursday evening.

The big-budget documentary—costing an estimated $75 million to produce and promote—is generating far less buzz than hoped ahead of its release, with estimates suggesting it may bring in just $5 million during its opening weekend.

The film has not sold any tickets at one movie theater in Georgia so far. Screenshot/AMC

For days, social media users have shared images of screenings across the country showing theaters with zero tickets sold.

The film’s director, Brett Reiner, has also been accused of sexual assault by multiple women.

Among those unlikely to watch the film are some of the people who made it. According to a damning Rolling Stone report, roughly two-thirds of Melania’s New York-based crew requested that their names not appear in the film’s credits.