Melania Trump Says She’s ‘the Most Bullied Person in the World’

CHEAT SHEET
Melania Trump believes she’s the most bullied person in the world. In an interview with ABC News, the first lady also said that there are people who work for her husband that she personally doesn’t trust. ABC News interviewed Melania during her trip to Africa, where she traveled to promote her “Be Best” campaign, which intends to raise awareness about online bullying. She said the campaign was inspired by her own experience of being bullied, adding: “I could say that I’m the most bullied person in the world.” Pressed on the assertion, she went on to say she was at least “one of them... if you really see what people are saying about me.” The first lady went on to state that there are people on her husband’s team who he can’t trust, and told ABC: “You always need to watch your back.”