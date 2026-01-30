Melania’s Awkward Answer When Asked to Give Three-Word Description of Her Movie

The first lady needed some time to describe the documentary she’s been hyping up for months.

Melania Trump, 55, bought herself a buffer when she was asked to describe the process of making her eponymous vanity project during its black carpet premiere at the Kennedy Center on Thursday night.

“Can you describe making the film in three words?” a reporter asked.

“I think the people will judge it for themselves,” the first lady responded before finding the right words.

“It’s beautiful, it’s emotional, it’s fashionable, it’s cinematic, and I’m very proud of it.”

President Donald Trump came out in support of the first lady. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Melania, which was bankrolled by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos for $75 million, follows the first lady in the 20 days leading up to Donald Trump’s second inauguration.

“I want to show the audience my life, what it takes to be a first lady again and transition from private citizen back to the White House. What task I need to tackle, and they will see all—from my business, philanthropy, taking care of the family, as well as establishing the East Wing,” she said, referring to the 123-year-old structure that her husband tore down to make way for his swanky ballroom.

The 1 hour, 48-minute documentary will include “some emotional scenes,” Melania teased. It was directed by Brett Ratner, known for 1998 hit comedy Rush Hour—and allegations of sexual abuse that first surfaced in 2017.

Ahead of its release on Friday, social media users reveled in posting near-empty screenings close to them. It’s already been review-bombed on the popular platform Letterboxd, where users wrote that they were “just making sure it’s the lowest rated movie of all time.”

Melania is expected to gross $5 million across some 1,500 theaters in the U.S. and Canada this weekend, according to a National Research Group forecast obtained by Puck. She has already announced that a spinoff docuseries is in the works and set to come out in a “few months.”

The first lady walked onto the black carpet in an understated all-black outfit next to 79-year-old Trump, whose bruised hand was once again slathered with makeup.

Trump's hand was once again caked in makeup. Samuel Corum/Getty Images