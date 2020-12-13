CHEAT SHEET
Menorah Lighting in Kentucky Marred by Anti-Semitic Attack
The lighting of the menorah outside a Jewish center in Kentucky was marred by an anti-Semitic attack. It happened Saturday night near the University of Kentucky, when a driver pulled up near the ceremony and began using abusive language, the Lexington Herald-Leader reports. A member of Chabad of the Bluegrass who tried to intervene was was run over and dragged down the road. “Before he left for the hospital, the newest hero of Chanukah insisted we light the Menorah, and not allow darkness to quench our light,” the group said in a Facebook post. Police have not made any arrests, but the attack was reportedly caught on video.