Mets Broadcaster Rips ‘Embarrassing’ Decision to Search Padres’ Pitcher for Illegal Substances
‘SMACKED OF DESPERATION’
Not even Nathan Fielder could bring the Mets good luck. Last night’s game against the San Diego Padres was a total wash, with a final score of 6-0, causing the Mets to be booted from a chance at the World Series this year. Making matters even worse, Mets manager Buck Showalter made a controversial move to search the Padres’ pitcher Joe Musgrove for illegal substances around the sixth inning, as the New York team continued to flounder. Gary Cohen, broadcast voice of the Mets, bashed Showalter for his behavior: “I thought that considering the circumstances, 4–0, sixth inning, season on the line, it smacked of desperation, and it was fairly embarrassing, I thought, for Buck to do that in that spot,” he said in a postgame analysis. “It was not necessary. As it turned out, Musgrove was not cheating. If you’re going to pull a stunt like that, you better be right. And Buck wasn’t right.” See you next year, Mets.