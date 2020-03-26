Mexican Protesters Block Border and Demand Coronavirus Checks on American Travelers
Protesters on the Mexican side of the U.S. border blocked the southbound lanes in the twin border cities of Ambos Nogales for several hours Wednesday to demand stricter controls on travelers from the U.S., who they fear could bring new cases of the coronavirus to Mexico. According to USA Today, the protesters carried signs telling U.S. residents to “stay at home” and used their vehicles for a blockade of the two southbound lanes at the DeConcini crossing. The U.S. has the third-worst national coronavirus outbreak in the world, but Mexico is in a much better position with only 475 confirmed cases and six deaths. Last week, the U.S. and Mexico governments agreed to restrict travel along the border, limiting it to “essential” journeys, but few controls are in place at the border crossings on the Mexican side to stop U.S. citizens from flowing in.