Mexico Says It Won’t Accept Migrants Deported Under Texas Law
FAT CHANCE
Mexico has said that it will not “under any circumstances” accept migrants ejected back over the border it shares with the United States. In a statement, Mexico’s foreign ministry said it “categorically rejects” Texas legislation, known as Senate Bill 4, arguing it would exacerbate family separation, discrimination, and racial profiling. Roberto Velasco Álvarez, a top official at the ministry, tweeted that “the dialogue on immigration matters will continue between the federal governments” of Mexico and the U.S. The country’s defiance came after the Supreme Court earlier on Tuesday declined to stay SB4. The law was placed on hold several hours after the SCOTUS decision, with a panel of three judges at the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals issuing an order placing the law on pause and preventing Texas from arresting migrants suspected of entering the US illegally. Oral arguments are expected to be heard in the court on Wednesday. Mexico does not legally have to accept any U.S. deportees other than Mexican citizens, according to the Associated Press.