MH370 Underwater Search Suspended

Nearly three years after Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 vanished over the Indian Ocean, officials have suspended the underwater search for the wreckage and the 239 people aboard the doomed airliner. Officials from the three countries leading the search—China, Australia, and Malaysia—said in a statement Tuesday morning: “Despite every effort using the best science available, cutting-edge technology, as well as modeling and advice from highly skilled professionals who are the best in their field, unfortunately the search has not been able to locate the aircraft.” The officials concluded: “The decision to suspend the underwater search has not been taken lightly nor without sadness.” MH370 disappeared on March 8, 2014, en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.
