Man Requires Amputation After Car Crash With Miami Heat Star: Report
‘OUR HEARTS GO OUT’
Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith was involved in a car accident on Tuesday night that left at least one other person significantly injured, according to multiple reports. Highsmith, 27, was on his way home from the Heat’s victorious matchup against the Orlando Magic, and was uninjured in the incident, according to the Sun Sentinel. “Our hearts go out to those who were injured,” the Heat said in a statement, adding that Highsmith would be absent from Wednesday night’s game for personal reasons. Andy Slater, a south Florida radio host and media personality, reported on X that he’d been told that Highsmith had struck a person helping another driver stuck on the road. “The man who was hit is in critical condition and suffered a partial amputation of his leg,” Slater tweeted. Highsmith is in his third season with the Heat, and has started 24 of the 37 games this season, though his playing time has declined in recent weeks as the roster recovers from injuries. He was on the court for just three minutes on Tuesday, according to Hoops Rumors.