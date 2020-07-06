Miami Man Who Pointed Gun at Black Homeowner Also Faked Being Navy SEAL
A Miami man who was caught on video yelling at a Black homeowner while waving a gun has also reportedly lied for years about being a former Navy SEAL. Joseph Fucheck’s daughter confirmed that he had never served in the military, calling him a “narcissist.” Retired Navy SEAL Don Shipley, who exposes military impersonators, stated that Fucheck’s uniform was “all a mismatch” and was obviously purchased online. Fucheck allegedly pointed his pistol at Dwayne Wynn on June 14 and was caught on video calling Wynn a f****t and using the n-word. “Damn right, I carry a gun because I’m a 35-year former Navy SEAL!” he yelled. “Go look at my Purple Heart!” Fucheck has been charged with aggravated assault with prejudice and could serve up to 15 years in prison if convicted.