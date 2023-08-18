Miami Mayor Says He Qualified for GOP Presidential Debate—RNC Says Not So Fast

Read it at AP
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez says he’s qualified to participate in the first Republican presidential debate next week, but the Republican National Committee says that’s not quite the case. Senior advisers with the RNC have said that Suarez hasn’t met the necessary qualifications yet, which include meeting polling and donor requirements in at least 1 percent of three high-quality national or a mix of state polls. It’s not exactly clear if Suarez has officially reached this marker, even though he says he has. If Suarez does make the cut, he will be the ninth Republican and only Latino contender for the White House in the 2024 election.