Miami Superintendent Dramatically Backtracks on New York Schools Job

Alberto M. Carvalho, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s choice to lead the city’s schools, backed out of the gig on live TV on Thursday. The sudden about-face shocked city officials. Carvalho said he would stay on as superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools. “Who would ever hire this guy again? Who would ever vote for him?” Eric Phillips, de Blasio’s spokesman, wrote on Twitter. According to de Blasio, Carvalho had already officially accepted the New York City position before backing out.