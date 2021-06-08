Miami Woman Accidentally Shot Sister in Head, Possibly While Filming Instagram Video in Car: Cops
FOR THE GRAM
A woman is under arrest after Miami Beach police say she accidentally shot her sister while in a car together Sunday night. Taniyria Akias Holt was taken into custody Monday morning on charges of culpable negligence, inflicting personal injury, and improper exhibition of a firearm. Police said the 24-year old had been riding in a Jaguar SUV with her sibling and two other women when the gun went off, firing a bullet into the head of 18-year-old Dre’naya Ponde. Authorities said they believe the women may have been filming a video for Instagram. The arrest report states that Holt had racked the gun, and after seeing a round ejected, believed the gun was empty. When she went to pass the firearm to her sister, the gun discharged, shooting her sibling in the face. Dre’naya Ponde was hospitalized following the incident and is reportedly not expected to survive her injuries. Holt may face an additional charge of manslaughter.