Michael Avenatti Gets 4 Years Behind Bars for Bilking Stormy Daniels
Disgraced lawyer Michael Avenatti has been sentenced to four years behind bars for scamming porn star Stormy Daniels out of $300,000 in book advance funds. Judge Jesse M. Furman—who called his misdeeds “craven and egregious”—said Avenatti will now spend another 2.5 years in prison, in addition to the 2.5 years he got for trying to extort Nike out of millions of dollars. Avenatti was visibly emotional as he spoke before his sentencing was announced, telling the court he “disappointed scores of people and failed in a cataclysmic way.” In February, a Manhattan federal jury found that Avenatti had pocketed hundreds of thousands of dollars that Daniels was supposed to receive as an advance for her memoir, Full Disclosure.