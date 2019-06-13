Michael Avenatti Sued by Paraplegic Ex-Client for Allegedly Stealing From $4M Settlement

Michael Avenatti, the attorney who formerly represented adult-film actress Stormy Daniels in her case against President Trump, has again been accused of stealing money from a client. Avenatti is being sued by a paraplegic ex-client who claims he stole money from a $4-million settlement he won, Reuters reported Thursday.

Attorney Daniel Callahan said Avenatti “engaged in a four-year cover-up” against his client, Geoffrey Johnson, who seeks at least $9.5 million plus punitive damages from Avenatti and several others.

The suit comes a few weeks after Avenatti pleaded not-guilty to charges claiming he stole nearly $300,000 in book advances from Stormy Daniels. Avenatti maintains his innocence in both cases, saying Johnson's recent claims are “categorically false and frivolous.” Avenatti is currently facing claims of wire fraud, bank fraud, and extortion—amongst others—in California and New York.