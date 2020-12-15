Michael Musto Cannot Wait for New York City’s ‘Marvelously Messy’ Comeback

Poetically enough, the current issue of New York magazine spotlights the hundreds of Gotham businesses that have closed due to the pandemic, from Otto pizza restaurant to Uncle Boons, and beyond.

“For Rent” signs have become more prevalent than ever because of the necessary lockdowns, though some restaurants were starting to finally bag some cash due to having been allowed to reopen their interiors (within guidelines), in addition to doing outdoor seating and takeout. But last Friday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that, because of increasing COVID numbers, indoor dining would once again be put on hold, starting Monday.

This is an expected development designed to contain the “second wave,” though it’s devastating to businesses which have already been choked by the diminished opportunities and lack of sufficient government response. Classic restaurants, stores and bars have toppled like dominoes, and now the ones that have doggy-paddled for survival will have their heads pushed back under the water until they scream “Uncle!”