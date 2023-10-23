MSU Staffer Suspended After Hitler Appears on Football Stadium Screens
‘NOT WHO WE ARE’
Michigan State University said Sunday that it had suspended an employee after an image of Adolf Hitler was broadcast on stadium video boards before the school’s football game a day prior. The staffer, who was not named, will be paid pending an investigation into the matter, according to MSU athletic director Alan Haller. “Antisemitism must be denounced,” Haller said in a statement. “The image displayed prior to Saturday night’s game is not representative of who we are and the culture we embody. Nevertheless, we must own our failures and accept responsibility.” The image flashed on the screens as part of a trivia question that was apparently ripped without permission from a popular quiz-themed YouTube channel, whose owner said he wasn’t asked by the school about usage. According to the Associated Press, the creator, Floris van Pallandt, also took to his page to defend the question about Hitler as “an absolutely normal trivia question, shown in an inappropriate setting.”