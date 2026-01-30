The prestigious peace prize that Donald Trump has been angling for could be awarded to a city and population that has stood up to his immigration crackdown.

On Thursday, the editors of The Nation magazine announced that they were set to nominate “the city of Minneapolis and its people” for having exceeded the Nobel Committee’s stated benchmarks for promoting “democracy and human rights, and work aimed at creating a better organized and more peaceful world.”

Protesters against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) marched through the streets of downtown Minneapolis on January 25. The editorial board of The Nation intends to nominate the city and its people for the Nobel Peace Prize. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

The publication, which has Nobel laureates on its editorial board and is therefore qualified to submit nominations, described Minneapolis residents and the city’s elected leaders as having “demonstrated an extraordinary and sustained commitment to human dignity and to the protection of vulnerable communities.”

“They have exemplified the desire for democracy and equality and the celebration of difference,” it continued. “The moral leadership of the people and city of Minneapolis has set an example for those struggling against fascism everywhere on the face of a troubled planet, and this, we believe, merits recognition through the award of the Nobel Peace Prize.”

Donald Trump admitted the need to "de-escalate" immigration operations in Minneapolis after federal agents shot and killed Renee Good and Alex Pretti. OCTAVIO JONES/AFP via Getty Images

In the prize’s 125-year history, no municipality has been given the award.

The editorial board added, “Through countless acts of courage and solidarity, the people of Minneapolis have challenged the culture of fear, hate, and brutality that has gripped the United States and too many other countries. Their nonviolent resistance has captured the imagination of the nation and the world.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.

Trump, 79, made no secret last year that he coveted the award, lobbying repeatedly that he had “ended” eight wars. However, he lost to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Machado, who later gifted him her medal—even though the honor is forever non-transferable.

Trump had to settle for the “FIFA Peace Prize” from his pal, FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who reportedly hastily created it for Trump after he lost out on the Nobel prize to Machado.