Minnesota Couple Shot Dead by Motorcyclists on Mexico Highway
‘HEARTBREAKING SITUATION’
A Minnesota couple was visiting family in Mexico when they were murdered on a highway by gunmen on a motorcycle, according to reports. On April 7, “a group of unknown individuals traveling on a motorcycle caught up with the truck in which the couple was traveling and shot them several times,” the Oaxaca Post reported. The couple, Miguel Angel Abrego Hurtado, 49, and Concepcion Leticia Carrillo Arellano, 48, were visiting family members in Puerto Escondido when they were fatally shot in the black truck, which had Minnesota license plates. “What a heartbreaking situation for a Coon Rapids family at this time. My Vivian is classmates and friends with their daughter who is also graduating this year,” Coon Rapids City Council Member Pablo Hernandez Jr. wrote on Facebook. A GoFundMe posting says the couple leaves behind a 21-year-old son and 18-year-old daughter.