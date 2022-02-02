Mom of Ex-Miss USA: She Hid Her Depression ‘Until Very Shortly Before Her Death’
‘A BALL OF SUNSHINE’
The mother of a former Miss USA who leapt to her death from a Manhattan high rise said her daughter hid her depression from everyone “until very shortly before her death.” Cheslie Kryst, who won the Miss USA sash in 2019, died on Sunday in what authorities said was a suicide. “Cheslie led both a public and private life,” her mom, April Simpkins, said in a statement. “In her private life, she was dealing with high-functioning depression, which she hid from everyone - including me, her closest confidant - until very shortly before her death.” Simpkins said she spoke to her daughter everyday, describing her as “a ball of sunshine wrapped in smiles” and her mom’s best friend. “She was a vital part of our family which makes this loss even more devastating,” she said.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741