Missing Hawaii Woman Allegedly Involved in Marriage Scam Before Disappearance

Missing Hawaii woman Hannah Kobayashi may have been involved in a green card marriage scam before her disappearance, Los Angeles Magazine reported Wednesday.

Kobayashi landed in Los Angeles from Maui on Nov. 8, along with her ex-partner, with the intention of getting on a connecting flight to New York City. Sources told Los Angeles Magazine that her alleged husband, Alan Cacace, an Argentinian national, and his girlfriend Marianne were also on the flight.

But Kobayashi never got on her connecting flight, sparking a manhunt in L.A. that ended when the police said on Tuesday that she had crossed the border to Mexico on Nov. 12.

Sources told Los Angeles Magazine that Kobayashi was scammed out of her payday for the sham marriage in a scheme concocted by her ex. New documents uncovered by Kobayashi’s mother, Brandi Yee, show that Kobayashi was working with an immigration attorney, who Yee tried to contact.

“That attorney was not cooperative with the mom,” a source said.

After news broke of the possible visa scam, the Kobayashi family attorney took to X to address the allegations.

“We want to stress that the family has not publicly announced any information regarding an alleged marriage because we did not have the facts or the necessary documents to verify the legitimacy of this information,” attorney Sara Azari said.

She added that Yee “turned over the alleged information to law enforcement immediately upon receipt.”

Before she cut contact with friends and family, Kobayashi sent a series of cryptic messages, some of which possibly alluded to the alleged scam.

“I got tricked pretty much into giving away all my funds. From someone I thought I loved,” she texted a friend on Nov. 11.

On Tuesday, the LAPD reclassified Kobayashi as a “voluntary missing person” after uncovered surveillance footage showed her crossing the border to Mexico “unharmed.”

The discovery came a week after Kobayashi’s father, Ryan, died by suicide at Los Angeles International Airport while searching for Kobayashi.

The Kobayashi family said in a statement to NBC News that they would continue to search for her.

“Our family remains hopeful that Hannah is safe and urges everyone to continue the search,“ the statement read. ”The search is far from over, and we are committed to doing everything possible to bring her home safely.”