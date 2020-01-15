CHEAT SHEET
Missing NYC Teen Jenna Hospedales Found Safe
GOOD NEWS
Jenna Hospedales, a 14-year-old New York high school student who was missing for five days, has been found safe and is back with her family now. Hospedales’ mother confirmed to PIX11 late Tuesday that the Brooklyn Tech High School freshman was safe, and police said the teen was found on Tuesday afternoon. She was reported missing by her family late last week after she didn’t return home from school. Friends of Hospedales reportedly told her family that they last saw her on the G train in Brooklyn after school. Jennelle Hospedales, the teen’s mom, said her daughter had never gone missing before and that her social media accounts were silent. It's not yet clear where the teen was while she was reported missing.