14-Year-Old Girl From Top NYC High School Vanishes
A freshman at one of New York City’s elite high schools has vanished, and an army of friends and neighbors have distributed thousands of flyers in hopes of finding her. Jenna Hospedales, 14, was last seen at 3 p.m. Thursday after she left Brooklyn Technical High School and walked into the subway station. “She is not a child who is super on social media. She’s not a child that dates. She’s not a child that has a wild side. She has never left home, so we are extremely concerned,” cousin Crystal Hospedales told CBS2. Volunteers have been plastering the city with missing posters. “We all have kids and it’s our worst fear and nightmare,” volunteer Norman Mah said. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).