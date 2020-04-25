Mister Rogers Told Gay Co-Star to Stay in the Closet: Book
The man who portrayed Officer Clemmons on Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood says the star told him he had to stay in the closet to keep the job and suggested he marry a woman, People magazine reports. “Someone has informed us that you were seen at the local gay bar downtown,” Rogers said, according to Clemmons’ new memoir. “Now, I want you to know, Franc, that if you’re gay, it doesn’t matter to me at all. Whatever you say and do is fine with me, but if you’re going to be on the show as an important member of the Neighborhood, you can’t be out as gay.” Rogers added, “Have you ever thought of getting married?... People do make some compromises in life.” Clemmons said he was devastated but decided he would get married—and Rogers came to the wedding. He divorced in 1974 and has been living an openly gay life since. Clemmons told People, “Lord have mercy, yes, I forgive him... More than that, I understand.”