Mistrial Declared on Remaining Charges Against Ex-NFL Tight End Kellen Winslow Jr.

A judge declared a mistrial on the remaining eight charges against former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow Jr. on Tuesday after a jury convicted him of rape a day earlier, The Associated Press reports. The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers player was facing 12 counts total, including two counts of rape reportedly involving a 54-year-old hitchhiker and an unconscious teenage girl. The jury was unable to come to a consensus on the final eight counts after submitting its partial verdict for rape, public lewd act, and indecent exposure charges on Monday. Prosecutors did not say whether Winslow Jr. would be re-tried on the charges, but said they would return to court at the end of the week to discuss the matter. If convicted on the two other charges of rape, the 35-year-old could face up to life in prison. “Ten jurors did feel very strongly that he had committed forcible sexual offenses against more than one victim,” prosecutor Dan Owens told reporters. “That would lead to a lifetime prison term and that would be another factor that we would consider very strongly in determining how to proceed with the case.”