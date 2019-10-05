CHEAT SHEET
‘IMPEACHMENT STOPS’
Mitch McConnell in Campaign Ad: Impeachment Will Fail ‘With Me As Majority Leader’
In a new campaign ad, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said that any impeachment effort will fail with him as the Senate majority leader. “Nancy Pelosi’s in the clutches of a left wing mob. They finally convinced her to impeach the president,” McConnell said in the video. “All of you know your Constitution. The way that impeachment stops is a Senate majority with me as majority leader.” The Louisville Courier-Journal reports that the McConnell campaign started running the ad a few days after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced an impeachment inquiry over whether Trump pressured the Ukrainian president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter’s business dealings in the country. Earlier this week, McConnell said the Senate would have “no choice” to hold a trial on whether to remove President Trump from office if the House votes to impeach.