McConnell’s Daughter Deactivates X Account as Health Questions Swirl

The daughter of former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has deleted her social media accounts as speculation mounts over her father’s health.

Porter McConnell, the eldest daughter of the longtime senator, has deleted her once prominent X account. Porter’s account had once been active on the platform as she was openly critical of her father’s conservative politics and the Republican Party.

Porter, 48, was formerly the campaign director for Take on Wall Street, a left-leaning advocacy coalition that pushed for more regulation over Wall Street.

Porter McConnell seen hugging her father. Mark Lyons/Getty Images

She is one of three daughters McConnell had with his first wife, Sherrill Redmon, whom he was married to from 1968 to 1980. Redmon later became a feminist scholar after her marriage to McConnell ended.

The timing of her appearing to delete her account comes as McConnell, who has not been seen in public for weeks, was found unconscious and received CPR from emergency responders after seemingly suffering a cardiac arrest at his Washington, D.C., home on June 14, according to EMS dispatch audio.

His staff waited until June 22 to provide an update on his condition, and only said he would not be voting that week.

McConnell's apparent poor health has been on full display in his last term. Tom Brenner/REUTERS

For several days, his team has refused to answer basic questions about his condition, and said only that he was “working closely” with staff on Senate business “on Kentucky and Senate matters while the Senate is out of session.”

Senate Majority Leader John Thune on June 15 said he had not spoken with McConnell but asserted that he was “clearly dialed into what’s going on” in the Senate despite McConnell’s hospitalization.

McConnell has not voted in the Senate since June 11. The Senate is out of session until July 13.

His wife Elaine Chao, 73, who formerly served as transportation secretary in the first Trump administration, traveled to Beijing and met with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng just days after McConnell’s hospitalization.

McConnell's wife fled the country days after he was hospitalized. Chip Somodevilla/via REUTERS

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat who is said to be mulling a 2028 presidential run, has said McConnell’s office has not communicated with him about his condition.

A controversial Kentucky law passed two years ago changed the rules for filling a Senate vacancy before the end of a term. State law now requires that a special election be held immediately if a sitting senator dies, changing the previous law that gave the governor the power to appoint someone to the seat until the next election.

Before his hospitalization for an apparent heart attack, McConnell, the longest-serving Senate leader in history, said he would not be seeking reelection to the upper chamber in the 2026 midterm elections.

His final months in office have been plagued by a series of health scares and injuries.

There have been several apparent medical episodes in which McConnell froze and stopped talking mid-sentence when the cameras were rolling.

He’s also had several falls in the halls of Congress, including two in rapid succession, which prompted his need for a wheelchair. He sprained his wrist and cut his face after tripping and falling during a Republican Senate lunch in 2024.

In February 2026, he checked himself into a hospital out of “an abundance of caution” due to “flu-like symptoms.” He spent eight days receiving care and missing several crucial Senate votes as a result.