Mitch McConnell’s Health Cover-Up Hits Alarming Milestone

AWOL Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell has hit a new unwanted milestone.

The 84-year-old senator was admitted to the hospital and essentially vanished from public view on June 14, meaning that he has not been seen for 40 days. The only proof of life was a staged hospital photo released by his staff showing him alongside his wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, on July 12.

The stunt has done little to dispel the disquiet around his disappearance. Republicans are even calling for new laws to deal with incapacitated members of Congress because, at present, there is no mechanism in the U.S. Constitution to deal with prolonged incapacity.

A staffer pushes U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell in a wheelchair at the U.S. Capitol, in March last year. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

“I think it needs to happen yesterday. It’s pathetic,” fed-up Tennessee Republican Tim Burchett told independent journalist Desirée Townsend.

Alongside the photo of McConnell feebly clutching a Sunday edition of the Washington Post, his office released a statement attributed to the lawmaker who took up his position in 1985.

It said that he would not be returning to the Senate “quite yet” owing to a fall and “a mild case of pneumonia.”

His team is led by chief of staff Terry Carmack, who is being paid $226,000 to preside over this PR disaster. He was confronted by reporter Nicholas Ballasy on July 23. The independent journalist shared a video that detailed Carmack and McConnell’s communications director, Stephanie Penn, ignoring questions about his health as they barrel through the halls of the Senate.

“Do you think he should produce more information?” the reporter asks.

“Anything you can say, sir, about the situation? His constituents are wondering, and there’s all kinds of things going around social media…”

But for the statement on July 12, the public has been treated to the same silence from McConnell’s camp. The vacuum has sparked countless theories online, with some believing that McConnell is dead or on life support, but that this is being covered up in order to avoid a vacancy being created in his seat. These theories have been partly whipped up by right-wing provocateur Laura Loomer, who claimed he was “brain dead,” rallying MAGA supporters to demand answers.

In that statement, McConnell said he was “briefly unconscious” after his fall and taken to hospital, where he had “submitted to every test they can think of to help figure out what caused this incident.”

McConnell was using a wheelchair to get around Capitol Hill in 2025. Terry Carmack (right) is his powerful chief of staff. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

McConnell appears to freeze up for more than 30 seconds during a public appearance. ABC Affiliate WCPO via REUTERS

“My doctors have confirmed that I didn’t break any bones or suffer a concussion. I didn’t have a heart attack or a stroke. I don’t have any tumors or hemorrhages,” he said.

McConnell has developed a habit of falling and freezing. He first stopped speaking for about 20 seconds during a Capitol Hill news conference in July 2023 before aides escorted him away. He suffered a similar episode roughly a month later while taking questions at an event in Kentucky, standing silently for around 30 seconds before resuming.

Both incidents prompted widespread concern, though his office said the second episode was caused by a brief bout of lightheadedness, and the attending physician to Congress later cleared him to continue working.

McConnell's absence has fueled conspiracy theories. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

In March 2023, he was hospitalized after tripping at a Washington hotel, suffering a concussion and a fractured rib that sidelined him from the Senate for weeks. He later fell while disembarking from a plane at Washington’s Reagan National Airport in July 2023, shortly before his first public freezing episode. In December 2024, he sprained his wrist and cut his face after falling during a Senate Republican lunch at the Capitol. Then, in February 2025, he fell twice on Capitol grounds in one day.

Kentuckians are rattled by the saga. In a segment aired on MS NOW on July 10, voters on the street vented frustration. “People that deserve to have power usually don’t want it, and people that have power are tough to give it up,” one voter said.

“Your retirement is long overdue. Give up this fight. Give up. You’re not representing us well, so don’t represent us at all,” another woman said.

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That followed calls to oust McConnell from Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear. “I publicly and privately urged the last administration to address the public’s concerns with the former president’s health. I’m calling on Sen. McConnell to do the same and provide voters an update on his own health,” Beshear wrote on X on July 11.

“Let’s end the crazy speculation. Just tell us what’s going on,” he begged.

Under Kentucky law, if the seat is vacated after the August 3 deadline, Beshear will have no time left to call for a special election. The seat will remain vacant until the next Congress.

Earlier this week, an opinion columnist for McConnell’s hometown newspaper published a pre-obituary outlining the “detestable” senator’s legacy.

Louisville Courier Journal columnist Joseph Gerth explained Wednesday that he wrote about the 84-year-old Kentucky lawmaker while he is still alive so that his column wouldn’t draw the response that followed Lindsey Graham’s death: “How dare you say that about a guy who just died?”

Gerth whipped through a laundry list of grievances he, and many Kentuckians, have with McConnell.