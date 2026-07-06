Mitch McConnell’s Neighbor Reveals New Details About Mysterious Health Absence

Neighbors of Mitch McConnell’s Capitol Hill home in Washington, D.C. have said the house hasn’t seen anyone come or go since his latest health scare.

The former Senate majority leader had not been seen in public for weeks before he was found unconscious after an apparent heart attack at his home on June 14, according to EMS dispatch audio.

One of his neighbors explained to independent journalist Desirée Townsend that she saw him being taken to the hospital by paramedics, but has seen no activity at McConnell’s nearly $2 million Washington house since.

“I haven’t seen anyone,” she explained.

McConnell has not been seen in over a month. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

The neighbor said no family members, including his wife, Elaine Chao, 73, have come by the home since the health scare, and no one else has come or gone from the townhouse.

Chao, who formerly served as transportation secretary in the first Trump administration and labor secretary in the Bush administration, traveled to Beijing and met with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng just three days after McConnell’s hospitalization.

McConnell's wife fled the country days after he was hospitalized. Chip Somodevilla/via REUTERS

The Daily Beast has contacted other neighbors of McConnell’s for more information about potential activity, or inactivity, at the house.

Townsend has reported that his Capitol Police security detail, which normally sits outside of his home, is still at the hospital as of July 6.

The details about McConnell’s health remain unclear, which has only sparked further speculation about the potential severity of his condition.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear greets Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and his wife, Elaine Chao. Lexington Herald-Leader/TNS

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat who is said to be considering a run for president, has said the senator’s office has not been in communication with him about his condition.

State Republicans changed the rules for filling a Senate vacancy before the end of a term two years ago. Kentucky law now requires that a special election be held immediately if a sitting senator dies, changing the previous law that gave the governor the power to appoint someone to the seat until the next election.

McConnell’s staff waited until June 22, over a week after his hospitalization, to provide an update on his condition and said only that he would not be voting that week.

McConnell is the longest-serving majority leader in U.S. history. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

His Senate office has for days refused to answer basic questions about his health, and has only repeated that he is “working closely” with staff on Senate business while Congress is out of session. They have not answered questions about the senator’s treatment, prognosis, or timeline for his full recovery.

Far-right influencer and Trump confidante Laura Loomer alleged on Monday that the Kentucky senator was “brain dead” and would not be returning to Congress, citing a “high-level source close to the White House.”

The assertion made by the president’s “loyalty enforcer” could not be verified immediately, despite multiple requests for comment from McConnell’s team.

McConnell’s final months in office have been plagued by a series of health scares and injuries. He has also appeared to suffer several medical episodes in which he has frozen and stopped talking mid-sentence when the cameras were rolling.