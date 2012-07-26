Mitt Walks Back Olympics Critiques

Mitt Romney’s London romp got off to a rocky start after he called Britain’s Olympic preparations “disconcerting” and questioned whether Londoners would even show up for the event. Mitt commented to NBC on Tuesday: “The stories about the private security firm not having enough people, the supposed strike of the immigration and customs officials, that obviously is not something which is encouraging.” British Prime Minister David Cameron responded sassily: “We are holding an Olympic Games in one of the busiest, most active, bustling cities anywhere in the world. Of course it’s easier if you hold an Olympic Games in the middle of nowhere.” Burn. Now Romney’s in London (awkward), and right before his meeting with the leader of the British Labor Party, he attempted some damage control. “Of course there will be errors from time to time,” Romney admitted, “but those are overshadowed by the athletes,” which is what the Games are all about, right?
