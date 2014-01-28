MLB Pitchers Get Padded Hats

CHEAT SHEET
With the concussion crisis gripping professional sports, Major League Baseball approved a protective cap for pitchers Tuesday. The isoBLOX hat features protective plates sewn into the front and sides, adding at least six ounces to the hat, which will be custom fitted to each hurler's noggin. The hat reportedly protects against 90 mph line drives to the front and 85 mph shots to the side. While wearing them will be voluntary, you can see why pitchers may want the extra protection: Brandon McCarthy suffered a brain contusion and skull fracture after being hit in 2012.