MLB Suspends Houston Astros Manager and GM for 1 Year Over Sign-Stealing Scandal
Major League Baseball has suspended Houston Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch for one year after a league investigation found the team cheated by stealing signs during the 2017 season.
“I find that the conduct of the Astros, and its senior baseball operations executives, merits significant discipline,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in his ruling. “I base this finding on the fact that the club’s senior baseball operations executives were given express notice in September 2017 that I would hold them accountable for violations of our policies covering sign stealing, and those individuals took no action to ensure that the club’s players and staff complied with those policies during the 2017 postseason and the 2018 regular season.”
Former assistant GM Brandon Taubman, who was fired last fall after taunting female reporters over domestic violence, was also suspended by the league for one year over that conduct. All three men are prohibited from providing any services or business for the league or any teams; and will not be allowed to enter any Major League or Minor League stadium until the suspension ends.
Allegations of sign-stealing exploded when Mike Fiers, who pitched for the Astros in 2017, the year they won a World Series title, claimed the team used a system of video monitoring in order to steal opposing teams’ pitching signs.