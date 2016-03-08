MLK and Obama’s Doctor Dead at 93

The Chicago doctor who treated President Obama and Martin Luther King Jr., among other big names, died Monday at the age of 93. Quentin Young lived in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Chicago for much of his life, and was reportedly the personal physician to Obama, former Mayor Harold Washington, and Pulitzer Prize-winning writers Studs Terkel and Mike Royko. He also treated Martin Luther King Jr. when the civil-rights activist was in town for a major rally. Young was well-known for his progressive, pro-single-payer health-care views.