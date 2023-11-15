CHEAT SHEET
Moms for Liberty Boots Chapter Leaders for Proud Boys Pics
Right-wing “parental rights” group Moms for Liberty kicked out two members from leadership positions after the pair posed for photos with members of the far-right Proud Boys group. The two leaders of local chapters in Ohio “demonstrated a lack of judgement and misalignment with our core values,” the group announced in a post on social media. “Due to this, those leaders have been removed from their positions.” The acts, it said, should not reflect on its larger membership of “Joyful Warriors.” Those joyful warriors include members who have called the police on school librarians, quoted Hitler, and allegedly used a murdered woman’s Facebook account to harass enemies.