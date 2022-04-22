Montreal Canadiens Legend Guy Lafleur Dies at 70
NUMBER 10
Montreal Canadiens winger Guy Lafleur, who led the team to five Stanley Cup championships between 1973 and 1979, died Friday at 70. The legendary player had announced a lung cancer diagnosis in October 2020, but his family did not say whether that was responsible for his death. Lafleur made NHL history when he became the first player to score 50 goals and more than 100 points in six consecutive seasons, according to ESPN. “We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Guy Lafleur,” Canadiens owner Geoff Molson said in a statement to ESPN. “Throughout his career, he allowed us to experience great moments of collective pride. He was one of the greatest players in our organization while becoming an extraordinary ambassador for our sport.” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also lamented Lafleur’s death in a statement, remarking how “his speed, skill, and scoring were hard to believe.” “We’ll miss you, Number 10,” he said.